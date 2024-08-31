Signaturefd LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO opened at $258.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

