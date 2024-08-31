Signaturefd LLC Sells 134 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 963,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 602.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $5,848,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MetLife by 35.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 633,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after acquiring an additional 166,524 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $77.48. 4,463,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,165. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

