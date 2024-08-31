Signaturefd LLC Sells 171 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 603,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,564,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,367 shares of company stock worth $60,118,991 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $630.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,575. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

