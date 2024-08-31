Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after acquiring an additional 258,160 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 179.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.96. 738,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

