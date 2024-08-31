Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,816 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

