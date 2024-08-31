Signaturefd LLC Sells 582 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $110.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

