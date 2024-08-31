Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869 in the last ninety days. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,726 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

