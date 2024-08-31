Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Short Interest Update

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 253,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVCO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

SVCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 117,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

