Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Up 64.4% in August

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the July 31st total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Similarweb by 10.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Similarweb by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Similarweb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Similarweb by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMWB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.43. 333,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

