Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.94.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %

SPG opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average is $150.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,374,000 after buying an additional 421,560 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 563,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.