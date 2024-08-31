Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.35.

NYSE:HUM traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $354.47. 1,125,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,986. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.71. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. Humana's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

