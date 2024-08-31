Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 1.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $313.63. 583,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

