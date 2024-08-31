Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 2.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 924.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Biogen by 235.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.76. The stock had a trading volume of 875,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average is $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $270.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.