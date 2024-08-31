Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 3.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.85. 651,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.03. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,004 shares of company stock worth $18,060,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

