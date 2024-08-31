Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

SKYE opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Skye Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skye Bioscience will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skye Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

