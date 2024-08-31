Skyline Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 1.2% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST remained flat at $50.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 437,048 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

