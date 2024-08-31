Skyline Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VGT traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $573.97. 282,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,242. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $570.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

