SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. 736,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

