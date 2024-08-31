SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $15.79. SLR Investment shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 128,663 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SLR Investment news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 10,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,270,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,760.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 185,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 89,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.