SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Holdings Boosted by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Tudor Pickering raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

