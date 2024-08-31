SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMC Stock Performance

Shares of SMC stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. SMC has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that SMC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

