Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 1,059 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,924 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $903,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

