Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $216,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Salley Wealth Management decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.85. 4,144,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

