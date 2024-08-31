Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $429,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. 5,189,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

