Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 226 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Smith Salley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 940,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $121.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.