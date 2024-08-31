Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 448 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. 149,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

