Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,803.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,803 ($23.78) and last traded at GBX 1,803 ($23.78), with a volume of 466255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,776 ($23.42).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.75) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.40) price objective on the stock.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smiths Group

Smiths Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,738.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.45. The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,730.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing bought 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,778 ($23.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,636.26 ($7,432.76). 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.