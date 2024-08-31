Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,803.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,803 ($23.78) and last traded at GBX 1,803 ($23.78), with a volume of 466255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,776 ($23.42).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.75) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.40) price objective on the stock.
In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing bought 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,778 ($23.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,636.26 ($7,432.76). 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
