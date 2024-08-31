Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 4.9% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.08 and last traded at $117.00. Approximately 2,520,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,686,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,678 shares of company stock valued at $65,491,235 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

