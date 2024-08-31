Société BIC SA (BICEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on October 3rd

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.7924 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Société BIC Trading Down 0.0 %
BICEY opened at $33.69 on Friday. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.
Société BIC Company Profile
