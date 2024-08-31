Société BIC SA (BICEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on October 3rd

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.7924 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Société BIC Trading Down 0.0 %

BICEY opened at $33.69 on Friday. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

