Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Update

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of SLOIF remained flat at $118.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.27. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, New Street Research raised Soitec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).

