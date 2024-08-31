SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of SEDG opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

