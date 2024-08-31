Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 6,661 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,661 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $316,930.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -1.39. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,088,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,325,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

