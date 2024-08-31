Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Kristen Yen Sells 5,270 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 5,270 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $250,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kristen Yen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $229,628.09.

On Monday, July 1st, Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -1.39. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

