Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Kristen Yen Sells 5,270 Shares

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) insider Kristen Yen sold 5,270 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $250,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,282,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kristen Yen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 5th, Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $229,628.09.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -1.39. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

