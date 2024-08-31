Sollinda Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,805 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,950 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 579,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,914,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,997,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $87.15. 2,056,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $88.82.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.