Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys 23,407 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 495,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 74,423 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,445,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 81,889 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,605,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 1,431,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,267. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

