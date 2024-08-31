SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. SOMESING has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $2.15 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,249,525,680 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

