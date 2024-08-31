SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading 0.6% Higher

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.42. 5,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 27,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Company Profile

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

