Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $4.02. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 13,358 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $65.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
