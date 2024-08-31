Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $4.02. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 13,358 shares traded.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $65.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Free Report ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

