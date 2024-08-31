Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.10

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and traded as high as $69.82. Sonova shares last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 130,919 shares.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.
