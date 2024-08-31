SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark Sells 5,591 Shares

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SSTI. William Blair cut shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

