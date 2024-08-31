South32 Limited (LON:S32) Declares Dividend of $0.03

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.004. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

South32 Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:S32 opened at GBX 160 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.12. The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,230.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.93. South32 has a 52-week low of GBX 141.50 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 209.60 ($2.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S32. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 380 ($5.01) to GBX 370 ($4.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.73) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

