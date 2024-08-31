S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,896 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.4% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of S&P Global worth $212,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,968. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $514.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.