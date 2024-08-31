SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,841 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. 394,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.