SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lessened by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,531 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

