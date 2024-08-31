SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.8% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

