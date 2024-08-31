SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.60

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.60 and last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 1359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.66.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
