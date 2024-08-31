SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 1,120,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,167. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $37.27.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

