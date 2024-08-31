SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Stake Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,943 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHY stock remained flat at $23.80 during midday trading on Friday. 1,808,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.91.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

