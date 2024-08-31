SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after acquiring an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 204,659 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 477,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,626,000 after acquiring an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,014,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 151,696 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. 60,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

