SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 137,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,803. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

